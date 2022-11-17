SSC Group D case: HC reconstitutes CBI's SIT, removes two officers

kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and reconstituted it by removing two officers and adding four officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), in connection with the slow pace of investigation of SSC group D recruitment scam.



The court also directed the CBI to bring back Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CBI, who will be leading the investigation.

On Wednesday, Justice Abhijit Ganguly asked CBI lawyer about how many of the 542 people who got jobs in the group D have been interrogated. Replying to the question, CBI counsel said that only 16 of them have been interrogated so far.

Hearing this, Justice Ganguly became annoyed and criticized the work style of the central agency.

Later, Justice Ganguly removed two Inspectors of CBI from the SIT. He further directed CBI to reconstitute the SIT by adding four members who are Angshuman Saha (DSP) along with three Inspectors, Biswanath Chakraborty, Pradip Tripathi and Wasim Akram Khan.

Apart from reconstituting the SIT, Justice Ganguly directed the CBI to bring back Singh as there are no officers in the rank of DIG in the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB). Singh has been directed to join in the ACB, Kolkata within seven days.

High Court also mentioned that Singh cannot be transferred to any other post till the investigation gets over. The next hearing of

the case has been scheduled on November 22.