SSC case: HC turns down min's plea against 'coercive action' by CBI

kolkata: The appeal of state Education minister Partha Chatterjee before the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking protection from arrest or any coercive measures by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was turned down on Friday.

However, the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee mentioned that the comment of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's Single Bench about removal of the minister will not be accepted by the state government or the investigating agency. Chatterjee was again summoned by the CBI, after Minister of State (MoS) for Education Paresh Adhikari was summoned. Justice Gangopadhyay on Wednesday directed Chatterjee to appear before CBI. Chatterjee approached the Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon but due to procedural issues the Bench did not hear the matter. As a result, Chatterjee had appeared before the CBI as per the Single Bench order. He also faced CBI questioning for almost three-and-a-half-hour on Wednesday in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. Meanwhile, a rally to celebrate the achievements of the Trinamool government was taken out on Friday in Behala Paschim constituency, represented by state minister Partha Chatterjee. Sources said CBI may summon Chatterjee again.