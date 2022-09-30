SSC: 'Appoint Priyanka Sahu at school near her residence by Oct 28'

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the School Service Commission (SSC) to appoint Priyanka Sahu as a teacher of class XI, XII at a school near her residence.



Sahu is one of the candidates who was allegedly deprived and not appointed despite obtaining high marks in the SSC examination.

This decision came after the court directed a similar order in the case of Babita Sarkar, who was fighting a legal battle after she did not get the job despite qualifying for it. Under the court's direction, the job was given to her after cancelling the appointment of state minister Paresh Adhikari's daughter Ankita who was appointed at a school in Mekhliganj. Earlier Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the SSC to appoint Sahu. But on Thursday Justice Gangopadhyay directed SSC to appoint her by October 28 in a school near to her residence. He also mentioned that the SSC will have to give a list of three schools to Sahu. From that list, she will have to choose.