SSC allows docu check of about 1,100 candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission on Friday issued a notice that 1,100 candidates have been allowed to upload their documents in the first State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2016, for verification.



The candidates will be able to upload the required documents starting from Friday till August 13 by 11:59 pm. The notice stated that if a candidate fails to do so in the announced time frame then their candidature will be cancelled.

This notice was made public 24 hours after the representative of the upper primary job seekers' forum had reportedly met with the SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar on Thursday. He had reportedly assured the representatives that the recruitment issue will be sorted out as per the court's order.

An online verification had taken place from January 4 to January 22, in which 1.3 lakh candidates had uploaded their documents. An interview list was produced with the mention of 15, 836 candidates on June 21, 2021. It did not have the name of 1, 098 candidates who should have been mentioned considering their published score. These candidates had sought for legal redressal.

The applicants of Physical Education and Vocational Education have been exempted in the new SSC guidelines.