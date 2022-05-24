Srinagar: Cop shot dead by terrorists, 7-year-old daughter injured
Srinagar: A police constable was shot dead and his seven-year-old daughter injured when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them outside their home in Soura on the outskirts of the city, officials said here.
Constable Saifullah Qadri, the third policeman to be killed in Kashmir this month, was leaving home to drop his daughter for tuition when the attack took place, they said.
"Terrorists fired at Constable Qadri outside his house at Ganaie Mohalla in Anchar area of Srinagar district," an official said.
"Qadri and his daughter were shifted to the nearby SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official added. The child suffered a bullet injury in her right hand and is out of danger.
Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar expressed grief over the killing and said police teams have been sent to adjoining areas to nab the culprits. "We will soon get them," he said.
Strongly condemning the attack, JKPCC Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has said that such targetted attacks are part of a nefarious design but the forces behind such attacks shall never succeed.
On May 7, militants shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
David Miller guides Gujarat to IPL final, beat RR by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Medvedev starts off French Open campaign with an easy win24 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Shafali, Wolvaardt dazzle as Velocity win by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Maziya 5-2 to book knockout stage berth24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Ganguly not worried about Rohit, Kohli's form, says 'matter of time'24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT