Srabanti joins BJP





Kolkata: Tollywood actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined BJP on Monday afternoon.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of the party and Dilip Ghosh, state president handed over the party flag to her and welcomed her to the party.

After joining Chatterjee said she would like to work for the development of Bengal.

Earlier, Yash Dasgupta, Papiya Adhikari had joined the party. BJP sources said she is likely to be present on the dais at the Brigade parade ground rally on March 7 where Narendra Modi is likely to address the gathering.



