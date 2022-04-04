Sr officials inspect ongoing work on Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

New Delhi: The secretary in the housing and urban affairs ministry, Manoj Joshi, along with NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh, on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction work of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, an official statement said.



The senior officials visited the Sarai Kale Khan Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, which is being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) as a transit hub.

Joshi was apprised about the multi-modal integration scheme for seamless commuter movement at this RRTS station where all the three RRTS corridors of Phase 1 will converge and will also be interoperable, the statement said.

Joshi also visited the Ghaziabad RRTS station site, which will hold the distinction of being the highest and largest among the 25 stations on the 82-km-long corridor as the RRTS alignment crosses over a Delhi Metro viaduct and a flyover at this location, it said.

The visit concluded at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad district, where the housing and urban affairs secretary reviewed the construction progress of an administration building and track laying activities, among others.

The 82 km RRTS project is being developed to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and

Meerut with the help of high-speed trains. The project is likely to be operational by March 2025.