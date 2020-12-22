Spot counselling in virtual mode to start at Jadavpur Univ today

Kolkata: Jadavpur University will start spot counselling round to fill up vacant seats in engineering stream for UG (undergraduate) 2020-2024 batch from Tuesday. The counselling will be held virtually. The portal for accepting online applications for decentralised counselling will remain open till December 26.



There are 1253 seats in 16 departments under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at Jadavpur University. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEEB) had allotted maximum candidates for filling up the seats in the varsity through online counselling. But, around 480 seats are lying vacant in engineering.

"Hence, we decided to go for decentralised counselling for filling up the vacant seats. The nod of the state Higher Education department has already been sought," said a senior JU official. The examinees, who have secured ranks beyond 10,000, are also eligible to take part in decentralised counselling. SC/ ST/ OBC and physically challenged candidates, securing any rank, can take part in the counselling process. The list of applicants, who have submitted application forms, will be published on December 27. List of provisionally admitted students for each programme will be published on January 1.

It is not the first time when JU will go for decentralised counselling. Last year, there were 261 vacancies.

In 2018, there were 253 vacancies after three rounds of counselling.