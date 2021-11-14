Sports journalist Partha Rudra passes away

Kolkata: Sports journalist Partha Rudra breathed his last at his house at Thakurpukur in Behala on Saturday morning.

He was suffering from colon cancer. He was 57 years old. Rudra, who survived by his wife Mitali Ghoshal and daughter Kathakali, breathed his last at around 11 am on Saturday.

His fight against the disease started a few months ago and he also underwent treatment in a private hospital at Rajarhat. He worked for a Bengali daily for many years in his 28 years long career as a sports journalist . His articles on international cricket touched the hearts of millions.

He was once almost a part of the Indian national cricket team and toured across the world. He had also produced the film "Twenty two yards". He had also taken up the responsibility of manager of the former captain of Indian national cricket team and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.