Sports complex and a dedicated cricket field to come up in Siliguri

Darjeeling: The long standing demand of sports enthusiasts and cricket lovers of Siliguri is all set to see the light of day, thanks to the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA.) The Development body is all set to come up with a sports complex and a dedicated cricket ground in Kawakhali, Siliguri.



It has been a long standing demand of sports enthusiasts and cricket lovers that a dedicated cricket ground and sports complex is built in this North Bengal town. Siliguri has been a home to many sporting greats.

Test cricketers Riddhiman Saha and Richa Ghosh hail from Siliguri. They too have been rallying for a cricket ground.

On January 25th a SJDA board meeting resolved that a sports complex with an exclusive cricket ground will be built at Kawakhali in Siliguri.

"The proposal has been sent to the Urban Development Department. The Detailed Project Report is being prepared" stated Nantu Paul, Vice Chairman, SJDA.

The Siliguri Cricket Lovers Welfare Organisation has submitted a letter of request to the Chief Minister through the branch

secretariat at Uttarkanya and to the Tourism Minister.

"We will try to meet the Chief Minister during her visit to North Bengal in the first week of February. We will request that she give a nod to the sports complex. It will benefit all, specially the sports enthusiasts," stated Manoj Verma of the organisation.