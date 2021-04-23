Sporadic violence marks 6th phase polling in state

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the state where voting for the sixth phase of Assembly elections took place on Thursday.



Elections, which began at 7 am, are being held in 43 Assembly seats —17 in North 24-Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur, and eight in Purba Bardhaman.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office was allegedly vandalised by BJP workers on Thursday at Bijpur in North 24-Parganas.

Few hours into polling, BJP and Trinamool Congress workers got involved in a clash at Kanchrapara area in Bijpur. The saffron party workers alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were trying to capture a booth and started assaulting them.

The BJP workers even vandalised a party office and tore the flex and banners of Trinamool Congress candidate Subodh Adhikary.

Later police and Central force went to the spot and controlled the situation.

Meanwhile, in Halisahar area, former Trinamool Congress councillor Utpal Dasgupta was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers.

Dasgupta suffered an injury on his head and was rushed to a hospital.

On the other hand miscreants hurled bombs at the Tata Gate area in Titagarh under Barrackpore Assembly constituency in the afternoon.

Local people claimed that a few miscreants with their faces covered came to the area and hurled around 12 crude bombs and fled. Around six people including a child suffered splinter injuries.

This apart, Barrackpore Trinamool Congress candidate Raj Chakraborty was allegedly obstructed by BJP workers when he went to a booth at Ghusipara area. BJP workers allegedly shouted 'Jai Shree Ram' surrounding the Trinamool Congress candidate.

At Amdanga Roypara, an Indian Secular Front (ISF) worker was arrested for allegedly hurling bombs at a Trinamool Congress worker's house. At Halisahar area, local BJP leader Nitai Roy claimed that his house was vandalized by Trinamool Congress workers when he went to the booth to cast his vote.

He also alleged that when his family members tried to stop the miscreants, they allegedly assaulted them including his elderly mother. Over the issue, another clash broke out between the two political party workers.

However, Trinamool Congress leadership has denied the allegations. Police and central forces rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.