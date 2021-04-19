Sporadic violence hits state after 5th phase polls

KOLKATA: At least nine people were injured after a clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Dattabad in Salt Lake on Sunday morning.



On Saturday night after the polls were successfully conducted in Bidhannagar Assembly constituency, a clash had broken out but the situation was controlled by the police.

On Sunday morning, again a clash broke out between the workers of the two political parties.According to police, a few BJP workers were assaulted while the houses of three Trinamool Congress workers were vandalised. Trinamool Congress leader, Nirmal Dutta alleged that BJP attacked the houses of Trinamool Congress workers without provocation whereas BJP leadership claimed that their workers were being beaten up for working in the election process.

A large contingent of police force including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) controlled the situation. In a separate incident, husband of TMC candidate of Minakha Assembly constituency Usha Rani Mondal was injured while trying to jump out of his car after miscreants hurled bombs at the vehicle. On Saturday night Mrityunjoy Mondal, husband of Usha, went to meet a few Trinamool workers.

While he was returning, a few miscreants hurled bombs at his car near Old Kamargati area. Mrityunjoy jumped out of his car and fled from the spot along with a few others who were also travelling with him.This apart, TMC workers were allegedly assaulted at Lakshmipur in East Burdwan on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, Trinamool Congress candidate of Burdwan South, Khokon Das was also assaulted. Several houses and a club were also allegedly vandalised by the BJP workers. Meanwhile, tension spread at Chakdah in Nadia after a BJP worker's body was found near his house. The saffron party leaders alleged that TMC workers killed him. Over the issue they even put a blockade on the railway track.