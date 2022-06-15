Spl trains to run between Santragachi & Digha

KOLKATA: South Eastern Railway will run summer specials between Santragachi and Digha on every Saturday and Sunday up to July 10.

One of the two trains are 02897 Santragachi-Digha Summer Special which will leave Santragachi at 8:10 am and 02898 Digha-Santragachi Summer Special which will leave Digha at 1:10 pm.

The other one is 02847 Santragachi-Digha Summer Special which will leave Santragachi at 9:10 am every Saturday.