Spl trains between Kolkata, Puri during Holi festival

KOLKATA: In a bid to cater to the rush of passengers during the Holi festival, Eastern Railway will run Special Trains between Kolkata and Puri.



"03101 Kolkata-Puri Superfast Special will leave Kolkata on March 27, 2021 ( Saturday) at 11:45 pm. 03102 Puri- Kolkata Superfast Special will leave Puri on March 28, 2021( Sunday ) at 2:00 pm," said an official.

He reiterated that the Special train will stop at Bhattanagar, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road stations enroute in both direction and will run via Kapilas Road, Radhakishorepur, Naraj Marthapur and Barang without touching Cuttack.

Booking of the special train in UP direction (03101) will be made available through internet and PRS counters on and from March 24, 2021 at 08:00 am. Special charges for this special train will be levied.

"The above special is fully reserved. No concession during booking will be allowed," pointed out the official. This year, Holi will begin on March 28 and end on March 29.