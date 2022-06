Spl train to run between New Jalpaiguri and Santragachi

KOLKATA: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one summer special train between New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi – New Jalpaiguri for eight trips in both directions from June 10 to July 30 to clear the summer rush of passengers.



Train No. 08047 (Santragachi – New Jalpaiguri Special), will depart from Santragachi at 18:00 hours on all Fridays from June 10 till July 29, 2022 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 05:15 hours on every Saturdays. Train No. 08048 (New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi Special), will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 hours on all Saturdays from June 11 till July 30, 2022 to reach Santragachi at 23:45 hours on the same day.