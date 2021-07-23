Spl train to run between city & Jhansi from July 30

kolkata: In a bid to give better service to the passengers, the Eastern Railway is all set to introduce superfast special train between Kolkata and Jhansi



"01106 Jhansi – Kolkata Superfast Special (fully reserved) will leave Jhansi at 9.20 pm on every Friday with effect from July 30, 2021. The 01105 Kolkata – Jhansi Superfast Special will leave Kolkata station at 7.25 am on every Sunday with effect from August 1, 2021," said an official of Eastern Railway. He reiterated that the special train will stop at Orai, Kalpi, Pokhrayan, Govindpuri, Prayagraj Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Patna Junction, Kiul Junction, Jhajha, Jasidih Junction, Madhupur Junction, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Barddhaman and Naihati stations enroute in both directions.

"The date of commencement of booking of tickets for the above special train will be notified shortly,'' pointed out the official. Due to the erection of foot over bridge at Noadar Dhal station, there will be traffic and power block from 11.45 am to 7.00 pm on down line and simultaneously 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm on up line at Noadar Dhal station on July 25, 2021.

Consequently, the 02337/02338 Howrah - Bolpur - Howrah superfast special will remain cancelled on July 25, 2021. 03188 Down Rampurhat - Sealdah special (journey commencing on July 25, 2021) will be diverted.