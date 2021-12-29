Spl train from Barrackpore to Lalgola flagged off

Kolkata: A special train from Barrackpore to Lalgola with induction of three phase energy efficient MEMU rakes was flagged off on Tuesday.



The passenger amenity features include GPS-based public address and passenger information system, provision of increased cushioned passenger seats with headrest, increased hand grip for standing passengers with softer material, bottle holders provided beneath the seats, modular bio-toilets in all trailer coaches and larger spaces provided for making the travel for the passengers more ease and comfortable.

An official of Eastern Railways said that the train has increased passenger security features which include four surveillance cameras in each coach and one in the driving cab. It has provision of a display unit on the guard side for real time monitoring through CCTV cameras.