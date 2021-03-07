Spl Observer Ajay Nayak & police Observer Vivek Dubey to meet common people on Mon

Kolkata: Special Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey are likely to interact with common people on Monday late afternoon.



This is for the first time in the history of Bengal elections when special observers will have a face to face meeting with the general public and listen to their grievances, if any. Another 200 companies of central forces will be reaching the state by the end of next week.

"The details of the interactive session with common people on the part of the special observer and special police observer will be advertised through media. The duo have camped at the BSF office situated at Gurusaday Road in Ballygunge," said a senior official of the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office.

The Election Commission has given special emphasis upon confidence building measures of the voters and for this reason the Central Forces have been doing route march in different areas even before the announcement of the poll dates. Within two-three days the total count of Central Forces in the state will be 295 companies which will be mainly used for maintaining the law and order in districts that are not going for polls in the first phase scheduled on March 27. Another 200 companies that will be reaching by the end of the coming week will take the total count to 495 companies. 650 companies of Central Forces are expected to reach the state by March 25. and will be deployed for ensuring free and fair polling in the state during the first phase.

The first phase of elections involves 30 Assembly constituencies with over 10,200 booths. Each booth will be having six paramilitary personnel on an average. "The entire force will not be used for booth management only but they will also be used for area domination and as flying squad," an EC official said.

Sources in the CEO office said that expenditure observer for Bengal B. Murali Kumar is scheduled to reach the state on Monday.