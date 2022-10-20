Millennium Post
Kolkata

Spl Metro services from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar till midnight on Oct 24

BY MPost19 Oct 2022 6:54 PM GMT

KOLKATA: Metro railway will run special services from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar till midnight on October 24. They are expecting a rush of devotees visiting Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples on Kali Puja.

According to a metro official, the metro railway has decided to run 12 special midnight services in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. The special services will start from Kavi Subhash at 9:54 pm and from Dakshineswar at 9:48 pm. On that day, the metro will run 200 services.

On October 25, metro railway will run 188 services from 6:50 am to 10:35 pm in the North-South metro corridor. Meanwhile, they will run 72 services on October 24 and 90 services on October 25 from Salt Lake Sector-V to Sealdah.

Metro will run a total of 72 services, which includes 36 Up and 36 Down on October 24, i.e. Kali Puja. The services will be plied from 7:55 am to 8 pm at an interval of 20 minutes. The first metro from Sealdah will be at 7:55 am and 8 am from Salt Lake Sector-V. Meanwhile, the last service from Sealdah will be plied at 7:35 pm and 7:40 from Salt Lake Sector-V.

Meanwhile, the metro railway will run a total of 90 services, which includes 45 Up and 45 Down on October 25 at an interval of 20 minutes.

