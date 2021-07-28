Spl inoculation plan for pregnant women on anvil

kolkata: State Health department is chalking out plans as to how pregnant women can be vaccinated in a safe environment. The state government has already decided to start a special immunization drive for pregnant women.



The Health department is preparing a plan of action after considering various safety issues. The department is also taking suggestions from the various Covid vaccination centers (CVCs). Opinions are being taken from the gynaecologist in this regard.

After considering all aspects, the Health department may soon issue a guideline to the various CVCs as to how the immunisation can be carried out among the pregnant women. The Health department is eager to start the special drive for pregnant women as early as possible.It may be mentioned here that the Centre had already decided to include pregnant women in the inoculation drive.

The Centre has taken such a decision after the health experts have convinced the government that benefits of vaccination will far more outweigh the risk of contracting the disease.

Counsellings may be conducted among the pregnant women as there is a fear among some sections. Those who are reluctant to take a jab will also be convinced so that they come forward.

The risk factor is stronger when a pregnant woman is not jabbed compared to those who are immunized, an expert pointed out Some pregnant women are however ready to take a jab but they are skeptical about the selection of vaccine ~ Covishield or Covaxin. The experts have suggested that data shows that both the vaccines are safe in case of pregnancy. Pregnant women are always susceptible to infections."The pregnant women should take the vaccine preferably after the first trimester. Many patients are willing to take the vaccine. It will only happen after the state government comes up with a comprehensive guideline in this regard. Health department is already taking feedback from various CVCs and the health experts in this regard," said a gynaecologist from a private hospital in the city.