Spl govt buses to ply on weekends, holidays till September 25

KOLKATA: In the interest of Durga Puja shoppers, the West Bengal Transport Corporation will run special bus services on every Saturday, Sunday and public holidays starting from September 4 to September 25 from three important shopping zones like Esplanade, Shyambazar and Gariahat.

This decision was reportedly taken keeping in mind the crowd of people thronging at markets on weekends and holidays for their Puja shopping. Special non air-conditioned buses will run from 12 pm to 9 pm. The fare of these buses will be the same as others. But it will have 'Pujo Shopping Special' on the front of the bus. Buses will be plied six times on the Esplanade to Howrah route, three times on Esplanade to Dunlop route, two times on Shyambazar to Barrackpore Court route, three times on Gariahat to Howrah station route, three times on Gariahat to Parnasree route and three times on Gariahat to Behala intersection route.