Spl Duare Sarkar camps in remote areas from July 13-31

Kolkata: The state government will run special Duare Sarkar camps from July 13 to 31 to reach people who stay in far-off areas.



The last camp was held between May 15 to May 31. So far over 4.75 crore people have availed various services from the Duare sarkar camps.

A senior state government official said it has been found that people living in far off areas in Sunderban and Junglemahal could not reach the camps and were denied of the benefits. In Sundarban they have to cross the river and many of them are also not aware of the scheme.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her administrative review meetings have said over and again that steps should be taken to ensure that people in the far-off areas get the benefits of various schemes taken by the state government. While addressing the workers' conventions she had asked the party workers to go to the camps and help those who fail to fill up the forms. The officials of various departments will use boats to reach the farthest areas of Sunderbans. They will inform the people about the various schemes and ensure that they get the benefits. Before the camps start in July the people of the areas will be requested to come to the camps through public address system. In Junglemahal the officials will go to the remotest areas to make people aware of various schemes.

"There are areas which are situated so far that it is difficult to reach there. The officers will stay in the boats for 15 days and will visit the camps every day so that not one is left out in case of Sunderbans." A Trinamool Congress leader said the leaders of the remote areas will be asked to cooperate with the officials and carry out campaigns in those areas so that people in large number turn up at those camps.