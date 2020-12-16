Spl CBI court summons 27 people including one senior I-T officer

Kolkata: The Special CBI Court in Kolkata on Tuesday issued summon against 27 people including one senior Income Tax officer, a "dubious" accountant and some top businessmen in the city in connection with a multi-crore multi laundering scam.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had lodged the case with the Special CBI Court in this connection. According to the sources, the IRS officer Neeraj Kumar Singh has been summoned along with "dubious" accountant Govind Agarwal, who was recently arrested and Ashok Todi are some of the 27 people who have been summoned.

There are names of owner of some jewellery companies in the list who were also being summoned.

It may be recalled that recently the Kolkata Police also interrogated a former senior Income Tax (I-T) officer Biswanath Jha in connection with a "multi-crore" money laundering case that is being probed by the anti-fraud section of the city police's Detective D

epartment.

The name of the retired IRS officer had cropped up after some documents including I-T related files with his signature was found at the residence of one

dubious accountant Govind Agarwal, who was arrested recently.

However, he was later granted bail on health issues.

The raid was conducted at his house after his arrest in connection with the case that was lodged in 2017.