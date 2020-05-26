Spirits dampened as city stays indoors on Eid

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.



"Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of #EidUlFitr. Let us celebrate this great festival at home. These are difficult times, but I am confident, we will overcome this challenge. My greetings to each one of you," tweeted Banerjee.

Muslims performed Eid-ul-Fitr namaz indoor as Kolkata's Nakhoda masjid, Tipu Sultan masjid and other mosques and eidgahs remained closed due to ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Keeping in mind physical distancing , people did not hug and handshake. Red Road, where nearly two lakh people used to perform Eid-ul- Fitr namaz every year, wore a deserted look. "This is for the first time in my life when I did not go to Red Road to take part in the Namaz. We offered Namaz with my family privately," said Shahim Ahmed, a resident of Park Circus.

"I performed the Eid- ul- Fitr namaz with family members in my home at 8.30 am today. This year for the first time in my life we performed not Eid- ul- Fitr namaz not in a mosque or eidgahs," said Dilawar Hossain, resident of Bright Street.

"I didn't go to the mosque to perform Eid- ul- Fitr prayers today. My father, brother and I performed Eid- ul- Fitr namaz in our home. We are maintaining social distancing first

and then performing our namaz. In my locality all the people have performed Friday prayers in their home," said Afaque Haider, resident of Raja Bazar.

He said that all mosques in Raja Bazar, Park Circus, Kidderpore, Ripon Street and other no crowd of people during Eid- ul- Fitr namaz.

"Hugging and shaking hands on Eid- ul- Fitr day is not important. Instead, people should follow the Covid- 19 guidelines issued by the state Health department," said Moulana Shafique Qasmi, imam of Nakhoda Masjid popularly known as Badi Masjid of Kolkata.