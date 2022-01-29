Spiralling input cost pushes up price of bread by about Rs 2-4

Kolkata: Consumers will feel the pinch in their pocket as bread manufacturers have increased the price of loaves citing hike in input costs from Sunday.

The 400 gm bread (mostly consumed by the middle class and lower middle families), the price of which was earlier Rs 12, will be available at Rs 16 from January 30, 2022.

And the price of 200 gram bread will also be hiked by Rs 2. However, a few bread companies have already hiked their price since last week.

General secretary of The Joint Action of West Bengal Bakery Association, said: "We have to make this decision because of the skyrocketing price of raw materials for making bread. The price of bread was slightly increased in 2016, four years ago." "The price hike of bread will directly affect the common people. Suppose if a family of four members is consuming 400 gm bread per day at Rs 12. Then the monthly amount is Rs 360. Now onwards the family will spend Rs 480 per month on bread," said Sadia Shaheen, social activist and resident of Jannagar Road.