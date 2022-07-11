Spike in cost of raw materials: Artisans mull to hike Durga idol prices by 10-15%

kolkata: At a time when the demand for Durga idols has picked up after two years of Covid-induced poor sales, the buyers may feel the pinch this Puja as the idol makers of Kumartuli are contemplating to increase the idol prices by 10 to 15 per cent due to the surge in prices of raw material.



The idol makers complain of a steep rise in prices of materials like mud, nails, jute rope and wood, amongst other things. Most of them are quoting the increased prices to the buyers, who have started booking idols for Durga Puja.

"The cost of jute ropes has gone up from Rs 65 to Rs 130. The cost of mud has also gone up tremendously. It is being transported from Diamond Harbour and the price of petrol has made it costlier," Bhanu Rudra Pal, an idol maker said.

According to most of the idol makers, the customers are expecting them to sell the idols at the same price as last year. This conflict is leading to the makers incurring loss as they are unable to meet the investment put into the making of these idols.

"The price for a seven feet idol is at least Rs. 25,000 but people are demanding it at a lower cost—Rs16, 000 to Rs 17,000. They are saying that their spending power has decreased because of the pandemic. But we are also facing troubles as the price of raw materials and decorative materials has increased by Rs 3000 to 4,5000," Gobinda Pal (popularly known as Kalu), another idol maker said.

However, the market is seeing a better sale of idols than the sales in 2020 and 2021. The number of orders is leveling up to the demand which was present in 2018 and 2019. The idol makers have started receiving orders from other states like Uttar Pradesh and big puja organizers within the state as well. On a positive note, they witnessed an influx of order on the day of Rath, i.e. July 1. The numbers of orders have gone up by at least 40 per cent as compared to the last two years, according to the senior idol makers.Other than the idol cost increasing, the price of jewellery donned by the gods and goddesses has also gone up by 10 per cent. Bhonanath Dutta, a jewellery maker said that the material cost for his work has increased by 25 per cent. According to him the price increase is hardly covering the investment leading to a decline in profit for him.