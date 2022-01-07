Spike in cases: State postpones Sabala Mela

kolkata: The Self Help Group and Self Employment department has postponed Sabala Mela in view of the sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases.



The fair would have started from January 14 at the New Town Mela ground. Members of different Self Help Groups across the state come to sell their products and there is direct interaction between the buyers and the sellers. The

decision to postpone the state-level fair was taken at a high-level meeting which was held on Thursday.

The fair may be held from February if situation improves. Senior officials of the department said the postponement would affect the artisans badly. For nearly two years, they faced enconomic crisis and the decision to postpone it was taken when things were looking up.

The New Town Book Fair has also been postponed. The state government has already postponed the Kolkata International Film Festival. The Dover Lane music conference has also been postponed in view of

the pandemic.