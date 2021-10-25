Spike in cases: Health dept to examine infra in dist hosps

kolkata: In the wake of a sudden rise in Covid cases in Bengal, the state Health department is set to examine the existing infrastructure in various district hospitals. The health officials will take a stock of the preparedness and arrangements in various district hospitals to fight Covid.



All the district hospitals and medical colleges were earlier directed to increase infrastructure keeping in mind the alert for a third wave of Covid. Following the instruction of the Health department, various hospitals have already put in place infrastructure with special emphasis given on critical care.

It may be mentioned here that around 77 government hospitals have increased beds including the critical set up. Around 3,816 pediatric beds, around 2,438 SNCU, 229 PICU beds have been added to the existing capacity.

Meanwhile, the doctors in the city have expressed concern after a majority of Covid patients were found to be asymptomatic.

Various hospitals are admitting patients who did not complain about Covid related symptoms. State government has already asked the district officials to set up containment zones as Covid cases have gone up. According to sources in hospitals, patients who are being admitted to hospitals with Covid have no major symptoms.

"Some of the infected patients have complained about body aches and abdominal pains while many others have complained about diarrhea. Nobody had a fever. If someone has been suffering from uneasiness in the body and abdominal pains, he/she must undergo Covid tests. Some have however developed rashes on various parts of their bodies. People are advised to take a test if they lose sense of taste and smell. Identifying the Covid infected patients has become a problem. Those who are found to be affected with the ailments recently did not have suspected symptoms," said Dr G Mukherjee, a health expert from the city.

Those who have received vaccines may be affected with the virus but without showing any symptoms.

The disease can be transmitted to others from the infected patients even if they have been fully-vaccinated.

"The health condition deteriorates fast in case of the infected who did not complete a double dose of vaccination. In the case of those who received two doses, the health deterioration is not so fast," said Dr Swapan Biswas, a senior physician from the city.