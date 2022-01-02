Spike in cases: Duare Sarkar camps put on hold, CM's programme on Jan 3 postponed

Kolkata: The state government has indefinitely put on hold the Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) programme that was to be rolled out from Sunday.



The programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday (January 3) to commemorate the occasion of Students' Week to be presided over by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been postponed.

The decision comes in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state.

The total number of Covid cases in Bengal stood at 4,512 with 2,398 people in Kolkata alone getting

affected.

"Duare Sarkar programme has been postponed for now and will be held subsequently, The dates for the same will be communicated in due course," read a notification issued by the state government on Saturday. Some 8,000 odd camps were scheduled to be held across the state as part of the Duare Sarkar programme.

Sources in the state administration said that the government is planning to announce a new set of COVID-19 restrictions, including night curfew from next week.

A high-level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Monday following which the announcement of curbs is likely to be made.

Educational institutions that had opened up from November 16 last year are likely to be closed down. Cinema halls, bar and restaurants are also in the likely closure list.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to all students on the occasion of Students Day.

"Heartiest greetings to all students on the occasion of #StudentsDay. You are the future, you are the beacon of hope. I pray to God for your well-being and happiness. May all your dreams come true!" GoWB remains committed to your welfare," Banerjee tweeted.