Speed up Covid testing: Doctors urge state govt

KOLKATA: Various doctors' organisations urged the state government to accelerate the Covid testing process so that maximum number of people can be covered in minimum possible time.



Daily Covid testing in the state remains a little over 50,000 on an average basis. Medical Service Centre, an organisation of doctors in the city, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhya requesting him to lay more stress on the early diagnosis.

The government has also been urged to increase the number of daily Covid tests. Some instances have been reported where there was a delay in getting Covid reports. The doctors' organisations appealed to the government to arrange the report on the same day when the testing is done. It will help the government to tide over the situation within a short span of time, said Dr Ansuman Mitra, Secretary of the Medical Service Centre.

They also urged the government to take stern action against those who will be found involved in the black marketing of essential items like oxygen and medicines. "The Health department should set up SARI wards, isolation beds, general beds and critical care units, invasive and non-invasive ventilators in proportion to the population so that the people do not face any difficulties to receive treatment at the hospitals," they suggested.

In the letter to the Chief Secretary, the doctors' organisation requested to publish a specific guideline for the treatment of Covid infected children. "A prolonged delay in getting RT-PCR reports has been complicating the present situation as it leads to late hospitalisation for patients,"said Dr Swapan Biswas, a senior doctor from Service Doctors' Forum, another organisation of service doctors.

The state Health department has, however, issued a notification asking the hospitals to treat patients who suffer from severe respiratory distress. There is no need for the patients to produce Covid positive certificate for availing treatment if their health condition is serious.