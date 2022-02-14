Specially-abled teen assaulted, 3 detained

KOLKATA: A physically-challenged boy aged about 12 years and his family members were assaulted by a few miscreants at Bankra in Howrah on Saturday night.



Three persons were detained till Sunday evening. It had been alleged that seeing the boy, a few local youths used to bully him and pass offensive comments.

On Saturday around 11 pm, the boy came out from his home.

Seeing the boy, the local youths, who were standing nearby again started bullying him.

When the boy asked them to stop bullying him, the accused started beating him.

Seeing their son getting assaulted, when the boy's parents tried to stop them, they were also assaulted.

A few other family members were also beaten up when they also tried to stop the accused youths.

After they were treated and discharged from the Domjur rural hospital, a complaint was lodged at the Bankra outpost.

Police registered a case and started a probe.

Cops are checking the CCTV footage of the area, where the whole incident has been recorded.