Specially-abled man's scooter breaks down on flyover; cops rescue

kolkata: In a humanitarian gesture, a traffic sergeant came to the rescue of a physically-challenged person whose scooter broke down on Maa flyover in Topsia area on Thursday night.



According to police sources, officer in-charge of East Traffic Guard Nilesh Chowdhury received a call at 9.30 pm that a scooter meant for physically-challenged person had developed a snag. No vehicle is allowed to halt on the flyover considering its proneness to the accident. Sergeant Biswajit Das was immediately sent to the spot along with a wrecker. But the person on board the two-wheeler Rinku Agarwal, a resident of Kalighat, was unable to board the wrecker because of his physical disability.Das managed the traffic on the flyover as the wrecker very carefully pulled the two-wheeler down the flyover with Agarwal seated on it. The wrecker then pulled the vehicle with Agarwal seated on it upto a repair unit at Kalighat close to the latter's residence.

Sergeant Das accompanied him right upto the unit.