Specially-able children celebrate birthday at Indian Museum

Kolkata: 30 specially-able children celebrated their birthday at the Indian Museum on Monday with fanfare and also took part in various cultural activities.



"We are celebrating the birthday of 30 specially-able children born in the month of January at the Indian Museum premises. They are part of our society. We want to offer these children a platform to boost their confidence," said Sayan Bhattacharya, education officer of the Indian Museum.

He said that the differently-abled children expressed

their minds through dance, drama, singing and poetry recitation.

"Maheshtala Prodigy was roped in to conduct the programme (dance, drama, singing and poetry recitation) for the specially-able children," pointed out Bhattacharya.

"There were more than 30 specially-able children who had participated in the programme today. The Indian Museum in collaboration with Maheshtala Prodigy is conducting the programme for them," said Biswajit Ghosh of Maheshtala Prodigy.

On December 2019, around 100 specially-able youngsters participated in a drawing competition at Indian Museum on International Day of Persons With Disabilities. The drawing competition saw the differently-abled children portraying colourful interpretations of the world they perceive.

"We are grateful to the Indian Museum for organising different programmes for specially-able children on different occasions," pointed out Ghosh.

It might be mentioned that the Indian Museum in Kolkata is not only the largest and the oldest multipurpose museum in India and the Asia-Pacific region, but is also one of the oldest museums in the world.