Specialised treatment: State to set up breast cancer centres in 3 dists

kolkata: In an attempt to provide specialised treatment in the rural areas, the state Health department will set up breast cancer centres in three districts and two health districts of Bengal on a pilot basis. As a part of its comprehensive programme to detect breast cancer early among the patients in the remote areas, the Health department will impart training among the ASHA workers so that primary screening can be done at the doorsteps.



According to Health department sources, breast cancer treatment centres will come up initially in the districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas and also in two health districts ~ Diamond Harbour and Jhargram.

There are plans to set up breast cancer treatment facilities in all the districts gradually in a phased manner. Apart from treatment, one of the main purposes of the initiative is to spread awareness among the women in the rural parts of Bengal and help them understand whether they are developing any issues related to breasts.

"Breast Cancer treatment centres will come up in three districts and two health districts on a pilot basis. The project will be implemented in all other districts in a phased manner. As many as 30 doctors are being trained, who will run the proposed cancer facilities in these districts," a senior Health department official.

ASHA workers will be specially trained so that they can make the women aware about breast cancer and its implications. The ASHA workers will also help them to screen if they feel any abnormality and cancer symptoms in their breast. A survey will be carried out by the ASHA workers in all the districts.

ASHA workers will also take stock of other six non-communicable diseases which fall under 'National Non-communicable Diseases'. They are cervical cancer, oral cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, mental health and also breast cancer.

It may be mentioned here that ASHA workers in the districts have already started a survey by collecting data about the patients who are suffering from any of the six non-communicable diseases. ASHA workers will be given specialised training so that they can conduct screening in villages.