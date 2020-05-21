Special trains remain cancelled, many diverted

Kolkata: The Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express remained cancelled on Wednesday owing to the super cyclone Amphan. The Met department in an advisory asked for stoppage or diversion of train movements owing to damage likely to be caused by the super cyclonic storm.



"Due to severe cyclone Amphan, it has been decided to cancel the scheduled run of 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express from Howrah on May 20, 2020 and 02302 New Delhi - Howrah AC Special Express from New Delhi on May 21, 2020," said an official of Eastern Railway.

However, Down New Delhi - Howrah AC Special Train (02302) carrying 885 passengers arrived at Howrah station on Wednesday.

Following the lockdown norms, the officials performed thermal screening of the passengers at the medical camps and government buses and cabs were also available at the Howrah station for the passengers.

According to the an official of South Eastern Railway, a few trains have been diverted given Cyclone Amphan affecting West Bengal and Odisha. The diverted trains include 02823 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Special Train scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar on May 19, May 20, May 21 and May 22 will be diverted to run via Bhubaneswar-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Tatanagar instead of Bhubaneswar- Bhadrak-Balasore-Hijli- Tatanagar. Similarly; 02824 New Delhi- Bhubaneswar Special Train leaving New Delhi on May 18, 19, 20 and 21 will be diverted to run via Tatanagar-Rourkela-Jharsuguda- Sambalpur City- Angul- Bhubaneswar instead of Tatanagar-Hijli-Balasore-Bhadrak- Bhubaneswar."