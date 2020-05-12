Special teams to aid in virus treatment in 3 districts

Kolkata: To curb the number of transmission cases of Corona affected patients which has seen a spike in three districts — North 24-Pargana, South 24-Pargana and Hooghly, the state Health department has formed three separate team with four doctors in each team to carry out surveillance in the containment zones and also in the hospitals.



There will be four professor doctors in each team who will help the health workers be aware of influenza and Corona related symptoms. The team will also collect information about the people who are put under quarantine with suspected symptoms and report it to the Health department. There are altogether fourteen professor doctors from various medical colleges in including the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Diamond Harbour Medical College and

Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. The teams will take a detailed stock about how the infection spreads in the containment zones of the district. They will also assess the situation at ground level and how the spread of infection can be checked will also be looked into. They will also provide suggestions to the Health department on the basis of their observation as to what measures ought to be taken.

The team will also examine if the treatment of COVID-19 affected patients is done on the basis of the protocol issued by the state government.