Special Police Observer's report rules out murder

Kolkata: The report of Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey that has been submitted to the Election Commission in connection with the death of BJP leader Amit Sarkar at Dinhata in Cooch Behar has ruled out murder or foul play. The report has clarified it to be a case of suicide.



The report by Dubey has rubbished allegations raised by BJP leadership. The BJP had alleged that Sarkar was hanged to death by goons owing allegiance to TMC. "The forensic report has stated clearly that there has been no foul play involved in the death. Moreover, prima facie the handwriting on the suicide note –that has been recovered from the victim's pocket— has matched with the handwriting of the deceased on some other documents too. We are still verifying this matter from handwriting experts," said an

EC official. Sarkar was Dinhata Town Mandal president of the saffron party, whose body was found hanging from the verandah at a local veterinary hospital last Wednesday. Dubey and Special Observer Ajay Nayek went to the spot to investigate the matter. The BJP supporters had initially tried to stop the

police from removing the body for post mortem. They even agitated by burning tyres on the road.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "EXPOSED: Yet another FAKE NEWS peddled by BJP! Shameful politicisation of an unfortunate death for petty gains! Police have now said that BJP workers' death in Dinhata was a case of suicide & not a political murder as claimed

by BJP!"