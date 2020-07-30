Special passenger amenities to be set up at Kolkata Station

Kolkata: Passenger amenities will come up at Kolkata railway station soon.



"The waiting room is under construction now. The waiting room (fully air conditioned) has been equipped with facilities in such a way that passengers can wait here for a long time, irrespective of the class of train ticket. It is in a ready to use condition. Due to lockdown, finish touch is pending," said an official of Eastern Railway.

The passenger amenities include waiting room, library, SPA, salon, games corner for children and two giant television screens. The giant television screens will not only provide train-related crucial information such as train timings, platform information etc, but also display entertainment-related content for the interest and engagement of passengers.

"The waiting room and other facilities will be thrown up to passengers after getting the final nod from the Railway Board. Eastern Railway is not running suburban trains since March last week due to nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19. It is running a few special trains," pointed out the official.

While around 108 trains pass through Kolkata railway station, the most popular ones are Maitree Express, Ananya Express, Purvanchal Express and others.

Kolkata railway station, formerly known as Chitpur railway station, has five platforms. Platform number 1 and 2 is used for only suburban trains and platform number 3, 4 and 5 are used by long-distance trains. The station is operated by the Eastern Railway.