Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and private bus operators will offer special night bus services for Durga Puja this year.



"There will be additional buses on the days of Pujas till late night to ensure that people are not inconvenienced by any means," said an official.

The state Transport department is making all possible arrangements for hassle-free pandal hopping for the Kolkatans.

Last year, the department had offered one-day Puja package tickets for a visit to all the major pandals. However, Puja Parikrama booklet containing details of the special arrangements of all the Transport Corporations will be released soon by the department.

"For Durga Puja this year, we are preparing the special route (covering North Kolkata zone, South Kolkata zone and Salt Lake zone)," pointed out the official. According to sources, around 1,100 government buses are running in the city at present.

The private bus operators, after conducting a meeting with the state Transport department officials on Friday, assured that sufficient number of buses will be running from Tritiya (October 19) to Dashami (October 26). However, auto-rickshaws will be allowed to ply till 3 pm during Durga Puja days.

"At present, 2,500 buses are running across the city on a daily basis. We will offer night services and increase the number of buses during the festival days this year," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates. Earlier, during pre-Covid-19 days, 6,000 buses used to run across Kolkata on a daily basis.