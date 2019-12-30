Special Metro services to be in place today

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to offer special services on New Year's Eve, anticipating a huge rush of commuters.

"Metro Railway will run extended services on December 31. Services will commence from 6.45 am. However, anticipating heavy rush of commuters at night, Metro Railway has decided to extend the time of the last service. Last service from both Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash will start at 10.45 pm instead of 9.55 pm as on other weekdays," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee.

On Tuesday, a total of 296 (148 Up and 148 Down) services will be run, which is eight more in comparison to 288 services which are run on weekdays.

Anticipating a huge rush on New Year's Eve especially at Esplanade, Park Street and Maidan, Metro Railway is going to deploy additional security personnel in these stations.

"50 additional RPF security personnel including officers and staff will be deployed at Esplanade, Park Street and Maidan stations for better crowd management and to ensure hassle-free journey of the commuters," pointed out Banerjee.

One special team consisting of one officer and four staff (including two lady staff) will remain present at Esplanade and Maidan stations. Meanwhile, two special RPF teams of the same strength will be present at Park Street station.