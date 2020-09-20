Special drives to combat dengue to be held today

Kolkata: The state-wise 'Dengue Bijoy Abhijan', special drives to combat dengue, will be held on Sunday.



The drives will be carried out by the civic bodies under the guidance of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed all the civic bodies to take up the drive against dengue seriously.

In Kolkata, drives will be carried out in all the 144 wards under the KMC. The officials and workers of the Solid Waste Management department and Health department along with ward coordinators will be present. The teams will visit the households and flats and distribute pamphlets containing dos and don'ts to the owners. Special emphasis will be given on cleaning of garbage and sites where construction of buildings is going on.

Eleven wards under KMC have been identified as vulnerable — wards 16, 14 in North Kolkata, 55 and 59 in East Kolkata, 63 and 66 in Central Kolkata while 69, 85, 87, 77 and 79 in South Kolkata. Twenty-six wards have been identified as "bordering wards" and the civic authorities are keeping a tab on them.

In South Dum, North Dum Dum, Dum Dum municipalities and New Town drives will be carried out. Drives will also be carried out in Chandannagore, Durgapur, Asansol and Siliguri Municipal Corporations.