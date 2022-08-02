Special drives against dengue, malaria underway at 50 wards

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified 50 wards, where special dengue and malaria drives are being carried out to check the spread of the diseases.



The wards where special Dengue drives are being carried out include wards 6, 53, 59, 69, 74, 83 and 93. Most of the wards are situated in south Kolkata. As per the KMC report in 2019 from January 1 to July 24, 188 Dengue cases had been detected in the city. In 2022 between January 1 and July 28, 185 Dengue cases have been detected in the city. Senior KMC officials said in 2020 and 2021, Dengue drive had not been carried out because of the Covid as the KMC's health unit was busy to fight the pandemic.

Similarly, in 2019, there had been 1952 cases of malaria reported in the city between January 1 and July 24 while the number is 2387 in 2022 during the corresponding period. Most of the wards where special malaria drives are being conducted are in north, parts of central Kolkata including Burrabazar and parts of south Kolkata. The KMC has 144 free clinics where blood samples can be tested and if they are found to be positive the medicines to cure malaria are given without any cost. There are 255 KMC doctors to treat the patients free of cost at the Urban Primary Health Centres. The KMC runs 15 Dengue Detection Centres. The KMC teams are visiting every household to see whether mosquito larvae are found in water containers or underground water tanks. Debasis Biswas, OSD and Chief Vector Control Officer said nothing to panic.

The KMC authorities have taken every measure to check the spread of dengue and malaria. He urged people to cooperate with the civic authorities as without the cooperation from people, drives against dengue and malaria could not be launched successfully.