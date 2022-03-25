Special drive to unearth racket: 3 held, many arms, lathe machines seized

KOLKATA: Within a few hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction to conduct special drives to unearth illegal arms rackets, Asansol Durgapur Police arrested three persons and seized many unfinished arms along with lathe machines and components for arms manufacturing on Thursday.



Acting on a tip off, cops of Salanpur police station conducted a raid at a house in Chitaldanga Uparpara. During the raid, cops found 12 unfinished pistols along with iron plates, lathe machines and other objects.

Three persons who were found inside the house were arrested. The accused persons are from Munger in Bihar. Police informed that the owner of the house Dinesh Choudhary who is an employee of Chittaranjan Locomotive had given the house on rent. Police have detained him for questioning. Cops are trying to find out other members of the racket. The accused persons will be produced at the local court on Friday with an appeal for their police remand.