Special drive against dengue from Sept 20 across state

Kolkata: Civic bodies across the state will launch a special drives to combat spread of Dengue.



Firhad Hakim, state Urban development minister has written to all the heads of the civic bodies to gear up their drives against Dengue. The scheme Dengue Bijoy Abhijan will be launched on September 20.

During the special drives besides campaign to create awareness against the disease, there will be special cleaning operation. It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked all the civic bodies to take up drives against Dengue seriously. The special drives will be conducted for the next three months.

All the civic bodies are carrying out Dengue drives but the special drives will intensify them further. During the drives all the ward coordinators will be involved and there will be coordination among the various departments.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is the only civic body in the state that has opened 15 special laboratories to test only Dengue cases. The civic employees are visiting the households regularly and the house owners who do not clean the premises are pulled up and even fined. The house and flat owners have been asked to ensure that the overhead tanks and underground reservoirs are properly covered.