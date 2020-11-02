Special dress design courses for youths

Kolkata: The West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) has started special cloth designing courses for minority youths.



"For WBMDFC Sponsored Special Course in National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) for 2020-21, candidates should visit the official website wbmdfc.org. The last date of application is November 30, 2020," said an official.

The WBMDFC in collaboration with NIFT is offering four courses - Clothing Production Technology (CPT), Fashion Leather Accessories Design (FLAD), Apparel Designing and Fashion Technology (ADFT), and Fashion Knitwear and Production Technology (FKPT). "This year, we added two courses FLAD and ADFT," pointed out the official. Minority youths (Buddhist, Christian, Muslim, Parsee, Sikh and Jain) are eligible to take admission into the special cloth designing courses. The admission criteria include written test followed by an interview. The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 35 years. Assistance for hostel facility may be given to the outstation candidates. WBMDFC has relentlessly been working towards the upliftment of minorities by executing various schemes of loans and scholarships.

The corporation has been giving a platform to the youths for starting their business. People are seeking loans from the WBMDFC to set up small businesses as well.