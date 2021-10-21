Special bus service for tourists stranded in North Bengal

KOLKATA: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has started a special bus service to bring back tourists stranded in North Bengal due to bad weather back to Kolkata.



"This special bus service has been launched today (Wednesday). At present, three buses have been kept ready for stranded tourists at Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus. More buses will be added if demand increases. No extra fare will be charged," said NBSTC chairman, Parthapratim Roy.

Parts of Darjeeling, Sikkim and Jalpaiguri have been badly affected due to continuous rains.

Several important roads leading to Sikkim and Darjeeling are closed due to landslides.

Tourists, who are stranded in Sikkim, Darjeeling or other places in North Bengal, can avail the special bus service from Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus (one of the largest and most important bus terminals in North Bengal) in Siliguri.

Both state-owned NBSTC and private buses ply from Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus to Kolkata.

Usually, two NBSTC buses ply from the terminus to Kolkata.