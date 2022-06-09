Speaker rejects plea to disqualify Mukul Roy as MLA
Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday rejected a plea by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to disqualify BJP legislator Mukul Roy, saying that he did not find merit in the argument of the petitioner.
Banerjee maintained his previous decision on the matter. The Calcutta High Court on April 11 set aside the Speaker's earlier order dismissing a petition by Adhikari which sought disqualification of Roy as a member of the House on the ground of defection and restored the matter for fresh consideration.
"I heard from both sides, elaborately discussed the earlier rulings cited by the petitioner, and came to the conclusion that the petitioner has failed to prove his contention. The petitioner put the focus on electronic evidence. I took note of those pieces of evidence ad those too failed to prove the charge," Banerjee said.
Talking to reporters in his chamber after giving his ruling, Banerjee, a well-known lawyer, said that it is a matter of law" and refused to speak anything more on the issue.
TMC sources said that the Speaker's order implies that Roy who represents the Krishnanagar South assembly constituency remains a BJP MLA.
Roy had defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress in June 2021 around a month after winning the assembly polls on a BJP ticket.
He did not resign as a member of the House. Adhikari then moved a disqualification petition against him before the Speaker under the anti-defection law.
In February this year, Speaker Banerjee dismissed the petition. Adhikari, a BJP MLA, then challenged the order in the High Court.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM announces 15% interim wage increase for tea garden workers8 Jun 2022 7:56 PM GMT
CM inaugurates aircraft museum at New Town8 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Fire breaks out at Howrah paint factory; 22 injured, 5 critical8 Jun 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Tax system overhaul: KMC proposes to cut down occupancy charge for...8 Jun 2022 7:52 PM GMT
Trinamool: BJP has again disrespected Bengal & its legends8 Jun 2022 7:52 PM GMT