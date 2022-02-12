Speaker dismisses plea seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as MLA

Kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay announced on Friday that Mukul Roy was a part and parcel of BJP and that he had not joined any political party.



Bandyopadhyay dismissed the appeal made by Suvendu Adhikari that Roy's MLAship should be scrapped.

Roy joined the saffron brigade in 2017. In 2020, he became the BJP national vice-president.

"The petitioner could not submit the quality of weight of evidence that was expected. And in the facts and circumstances of the case and in law, I find the petitioner has not been able to establish the contentions made in the petition...accordingly, I dismiss the petition," the Speaker said.

In 2021 Assembly elections, he was elected from the Krishnanagore North seat. After the Assembly elections, he rejoined Trinamool. He was welcomed by Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee and all-India national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Roy was made the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.