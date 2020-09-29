Spacious pandals a must for this Durga Puja

Kolkata: In an attempt to curb the spread of Corona and to ensure a safe Durga Puja in wake of the pandemic, the Bengal government, issuing a guideline, has urged Puja committees to space out festivities over more number of days by facilitating visits to the pandals from Tritiya itself to avoid gatherings besides following other norms including spacious pandals keeping three sides open.



In the four-page guidelines issued by the state government on Monday, Puja committees were urged to adhere "to the physical distancing norms and other health safety measures that are required to be ensured during the current times and may need spacing out the festival over a larger number of days. Puja Committees should make necessary advance planning that facilitates visit to Puja pandals from Tritiya itself".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held a meeting with representatives of Puja committees on September 24 and had mentioned about the guidelines that they have to follow to ensure a "safe" festival when cases are still on the rise.