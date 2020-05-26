Sovan blames others, goes missing from his own constituency

Kolkata: Five days after the severe cyclonic storm Amphan caused massive damage across the state including Kolkata, the residents of major pockets in Parnasree area in Behala still continues to reel under the ordeal of power cut. More than 10,000 odd residents are spending sleepless nights and waiting anxiously for the restoration of power.



Residents have decided to stage indefinite relay protest infront of Parnasree police station till power supply is restored. "For the last few days we have been receiving false assurances from the administration regarding restoration of power but nothing has happened," said Debraj Gupta, a resident of Parnasree Pally.

Gupta has three elderly family members who are completely bed ridden. "My father is 85 my mother is 76 while my aunt is a septuagenarian. All of them suffer from several age related ailments. Power cut and scarcity of water has aggravated the situation," Gupta said.

Dhruba Majumder who lives in the second floor apartment at Parnasree Pally is struggling to keep his 11 year old son safe from the sultry weather conditions aggravated by power cut. "He suffers from short term anxiety related problem and has to take bath three to four times daily . I have been hiring generator at the rate of Rs 4,000 per hour. We are struggling to procure water and mineral water in the locality is being sold at Rs 250 a jar," he added.

Residents alleged that local MLA and outgoing councilor Sovan Chatterjee did not turn up at the spot even once.

"I have heard from our relative that he is making statements in media accusing the civic body of their inefficiency. But when it comes to his own ward he has been so irresponsible. He should be ashamed," said Kinkar Gupta.

"Our place is a preferred location for the senior citizens as it is still one of the greener and cleaner localities in south Kolkata. But they are really struggling amidst this helpless condition. I am sorry to say that CESC has done

nothing here. Even the

team from Kolkata Municipal Corporation has hardly

come forward to remove trees. We have roped in some local people for doing such work," said Sourav Bose who is suffering from extereme

hardship with his nonagenarian father and octogenarian mother.

The lanes and bylanes in Parnasree are an eyesore with mangled wires of power , cable and telephone lying strewn here and there. Roads are still blocked and movement can be done only through two wheelers of by foot.

Apart from Parnasree there are some other pockets in Behala that are still reeling under power cut.

"We have restored power in 95 per cent area. Our team is working at Behala, Sarsuna, Santoshpur Pally, Survey Park area. We need some more time," a senior CESC official said.